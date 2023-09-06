Finding the Real Estate Agent Who is a ‘Good Fit’ for You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of BancWise Realty - Bill Budler and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about BancWise Realty - Bill Budler, visit https://www.facebook.com/RealtorBillBudler.

Real estate agents and the homes they are selling, can be found all over Lincoln, but finding the best agent for you is important.

Bill Budler, a Seniors Real Estate Specialist with BancWise Realty, says, “Well, I think it’s just a real good career choice for a lot of folks, for one thing, but interestingly, last week, according to the Real Estate Commission, there were 1,125 licensed agents in Lincoln. Coincidentally, that same day, there were 505 houses listed for sale that same day, so there’s about three agents for every house that is on the market.”

Real estate is an ever popular career choice, but developing a relationship with your agent is important for getting what you want and need in a home. So how do you choose the agent who is best for you?

“The best thing to do is just call me,” Budler joked. “But seriously, I’m not the perfect fit, I’m not the best fit in every situation, for every client, for every property.”

He says it’s important to think about all the ways your agent can help or hinder your home search or sale.

“You know, a lot of times, people may have somebody in their family that they can reach out to that’s a licensed agent, and that may or may not be a good thing,” says Budler. “Sometimes, introducing the family element causes some issues that aren’t good for the transaction.”

Budler works with mostly older clients as most are seniors.

“I became a Seniors Real Estate Specialist at BancWise because early on, I realized that for senior citizens, selling their home is much more than just another business transaction,” says Budler. “You know, sometimes people ask me, ‘Why do you wear the hat you wear?’ Well, for me, it’s always just been a good fit. And being a Seniors Real Estate Specialist has just been a good fit.”

