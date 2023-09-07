Lincoln realtor decodes real estate terms you should know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bancwise Realty - Bill Budler and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bancwise Realty - Bill Budler, visit https://www.facebook.com/RealtorBillBudler/.

Like any other business, the real estate industry is prone to its own terms, acronyms, and general sayings. Realtor Bill Budler with Bancwise Realty helps clients decipher the jargon used to discuss real estate.

Budler said there’s plenty of terms used in the business that leaves people scratching their heads. Still, it’s wise to know them if you’re looking to leap into real estate.

“In fact, when you go to get your license, there’s an entire section that you study about terminology,” Budler said. “And some of the words are pretty common, but they may have a little different meaning in the real estate world.”

For example, do you know the difference between pending and sold? According to Budler, that’s one of his most common questions.

“A pending property is one that the seller has accepted an offer on but he has not yet closed it,” Budler said.

But real estate does often lean into bizarre, but fun terms to describe different parts of the process. For example, have you heard of “gazumping”?

“Gazumping is, let’s say for example, we’re talking and verbally we agreed to me showing you my house and then I turn around I sell to somebody else for more money so you just got gazumped,” Budler said.

If you thought gazumping was a mouthful, then let’s introduce you to “llama glama”.

“Llama glama is probably only important to you if you’re looking for an acreage where you want to raise llamas because llama glama is a scientific name for a llama,” Budler said.

At the end of the day, knowing these terms really depends on what type of agent you have. Always go with an experienced agent to help you navigate the process -- even if you do somehow get gazumped.