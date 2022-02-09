Is it a buyer’s or seller’s market? A hot market means changes for all

Buyers and sellers are dealing with a red hot real estate market right now. Tell us if you’ve heard this before, but the pandemic has changed everything -- even the buying and selling of homes.

Realtor Bill Budler stopped by 1011News to talk about the highs and lows of the real estate market and told us it’s definitely a seller’s market.

“The really low interest rates on mortgages and increased demand, it’s really driven up prices,” Budler said.

The pandemic has also created a work from home world where employees now realize they might need that extra space for an office or to homeschool their kids.

But inflation has also re-entered the lexicon of real estate professions. At current “unsustainable levels”, according to Budler, the only thing that can be done is for interest rates to rise.

“It has a huge impact on real estate market because most buyers are borrowing money. For example, it’s been around 3 percent for a long time now, mortgage rates,” Budler said. “Say a buyer can qualify for $250,000 home. If it goes up a couple percentage points on that loan, now they can only afford a $200,000 home, so it has a huge impact on the market.”

In the end, Budler says, it’s just a question of how long the market will continue to stay as strong as it is.