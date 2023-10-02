Barnwood and Leather Celebrates 4 Years in Business

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Barnwood and Leather and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Barnwood and Leather, visit https://www.barnwoodandleather.com.

Barnwood and Leather, which offers custom furniture in Lincoln to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces, is celebrating it’s 4-year anniversary and a new partnership.

“We offer customized and personalized experiences when you come in to see us,” says Owner Brenda Clark. “We have some beautiful leather furniture, top-grain leathers, as well as all hardwood and other styles of furniture from our American wood, to our reclaimed pieces. We’ve really expanded on all of our accessories items as well. We think that when you come to see us, you’re going to find something, and anyone can find something for them.”

Clark says she opened the shop with her husband, Mike, as they saw a need for it in Lincoln. To celebrate four years in business, Barnwood and Leather will be having a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 14th.

“We’ll have specials throughout the store,” says Clark. “And we want to remind everyone that it’s not a football game day, so we think if you haven’t been in, come in and see us. We’ll also have some wonderful food from L’s Kitchen here in Lincoln to serve to everyone.”

“We started L’s Kitchen a couple years ago. It’s a fine dining fusion restaurant--American and French cuisine together,” says Clark’s son-in-law and Business Manager, Lawrence De Villiers. “And as I find in new restaurants, you want to stand out in a crowd of food establishments.”

This is where the idea for another food sharing option came to be.

“Barnwood and Leather offers a very unique venue and atmosphere, so what we started doing is special events where L’s is catering food and wine classes, different things, and Barnwood and Leather offers a great venue, so it’s just a fun partnership,” says De Villiers.

Learn more about Barnwood and Leather at barnwoodandleather.com.