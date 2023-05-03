Unique Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Barnwood and Leather and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Barnwood and Leather, visit https://www.barnwoodandleather.com.

Still searching for a nice Mother’s Day gift for mom? Or maybe just some new furniture for your home? Locally-owned Barnwood and Leather is the place to check out in Lincoln.

“My father and mother-in-law own the business and I help them run it,” says Business Manager, Lawrence DeVilliers. “We have local vendors, American-made vendors, and we actually do customized furniture, American-made.”

With Mother’s Day coming up on May 14th, Barnwood and Leather is not only focusing on furniture.

“We’ve brought in not only vendors for furniture, but we’ve also brought in some accessories and décor that we think are very unique,” says DeVilliers. “And so, we’re running a special sale for the next few weeks, for Mother’s Day, and we’re encouraging you to come in and shop for your mother, or also for yourself.”

One really unique item the store offers is reclaimed, repurposed barnwood furniture pieces.

“It’s really cool because it’s a piece of American history. I love history,” says DeVilliers. “Barnwood is essentially 200 or 300 years old, that has been reclaimed and repurposed to make a bar, or a table, so we have that rustic style.”

The store also includes handmade and hand-carved Amish furniture items, as well as leather goods. Images of furniture and other items available at the store can be seen in the video above.

Barnwood and Leather’s unique and quality products are an investment into comfort and style.

“When you are a small business, you have to stand out,” says DeVilliers. “So, the way we think we stand out the most, is we have unique items and quality. We bring in really good quality furniture in Lincoln. You’re going to spend a little more money with us, but you’re investing into a piece that you are going to keep forever. It’s 100% Italian leather and reclaimed barnwood.”

DeVilliers, originally from France, believes in having historical, statement items in the home.

“I love something that is stylish, unique, that nobody else has, and so Barnwood and Leather offers that to me, and I think offers that to everybody,” he says.

Visit Barnwood and Leather on S. 14th Street near Yankee Hill Road in Lincoln, or view items online at barnwoodandleather.com.