Are you interested in participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Be Well Clinical Studies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Be Well Clinical Studies, visit https://bewellclinicalstudies.com/

Dr. Phil Boucher, the founder of Frontier Pediatric Care, teamed up with Be Well Clinical studies to create a study that focuses on a vaccine that’s dedicated to children in the age range of six months to 11 years old.

Novavax is the name of the vaccine. It’s a study that’s going on around the world to approve Novavax, for those younger age groups, that’s already approved in adults.

According to Dr. Boucher, this vaccine will be perfect for parents who really want their child vaccinated against COVID-19, but don’t feel comfortable either from what they’ve learned online or pressure from other people in their lives, they don’t want the mRNA vaccines.

If you live in Lincoln or any of the surrounding areas, you’re eligible to participate in this study!

Who can participate?

Six-month to two-year-olds.

Two-year-olds to six-year-olds.

Six-year-olds to 11-year-olds

Each cohort needs a total of 20 participants, equally to 60.

Are participants compensated?

Families are compensated a little over $3,000 for each child that participates in the study. Also, the minute you start the study, you’re always going to kind of know what the dangers are, what the effects are.

Common side effects?

The side effects are very similar to any of the other vaccines, not just COVID vaccines, but any vaccines in general, in terms of a little bit of fever or some leg pain or arm pain, wherever the vaccine is given.

If you want to participate or learn more information, all you have to do is text the word Novavax to 402-566-5727.