Be Mindful During National Suicide Awareness Month

Everyone at Berry Law Firm is committed to reducing the national suicide rate and providing assistance to our Nation’s Veterans. The suicide rate has risen 33% over the last 2 decades with veterans being 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than those that have never served. Not only to we represent veterans, Berry Law is also working with multiple non-profit organizations focused on Veterans Mental Health. We are proud to sponsor and participant in the Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike, which is a bonding event between military members who carry 22kg for 22km while committing to work together to reach out and help each other. We also donate to At Ease USA, as well as fund raise for them. The focus for At Ease USA is on PTSD services for Veterans and their families.

September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Berry Law Firm would like to share some information that many may find helpful.

• It is estimated that for each suicide recorded, there are 25 suicide attempts.

• Suicide is a top-5 cause of death for all age groups between 10 and 55

• Since the beginning of COVID there has been a 65% increase in calls to the National Mental Illness Helpline.

• No data on actual COVID suicide rates yet. We are worried about lack of support systems, particularly for Veterans with PTSD and other service-related mental health conditions.

Be aware of common warning signs of suicide

o Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

o Talking about being a burden to otherso Giving away prized possessions

o Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

o Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

o Sleeping too little or too much

o Withdrawing or feeling isolated

o Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

o Displaying extreme mood swings

Resources:

o Military OneSource for all military and Veterans

o National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

What steps can a suicide survivor take to recover?

o See a medical professional

o Re-establish connections with friends and family

o Have a plan to stay safe

o Meet with a counselor regularly

Suicide attempt survivor resources

o AAS Support Group

o Seek a counselor

o Find a mental health professional

o Develop an action plan to stay safe with a professional