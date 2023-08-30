Star-Studded BBQ Extravaganza at Branched Oak Observatory: A Celestial Celebration

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Branched Oak Observatory and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Branched Oak Observatory, visit https://branchedoakobservatory.com/

Located just 20 miles to the northwest of Lincoln, the Branch Oak Observatory presents an easily accessible gateway to the universe. Matthew Anderson, the CEO and co-founder of the observatory, excitedly anticipates a range of engaging events on the horizon.

“When you arrive you’ll be treated to our state-of-the-art multipurpose center and a chance to explore Earth and its moon via satellite communications,” said Anderson. “For early risers, we’re arranging a safe observation of the sun. And then of course, when we go into the evening time, we’ll have a nice array of telescopes to look at all the wonders of the night sky.”

What sets them apart, according to Anderson, are the myriad activities available to observers.

“We put an actual meteorite in your hands,” Anderson proudly explained. “Nobody else in the world at a public observatory does that. We can send your voice to the surface of the moon and back so you can communicate with the astronauts on the International Space Station.”

The occasion marks the observatory’s annual celebration, an opportunity for them to express gratitude to the community for their year-round support. They will be hosting its 9th Annual Starbq.

Scheduled for September 9th from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the barbecue event promises an unforgettable experience. Anderson advised attendees to arrive early to secure parking.

“As part of the festivities, we’re arranging on-site experiences that encompass solar and night telescope observations,” Anderson said. “Additionally, University of Nebraska-Lincoln physics students will conduct hands-on experiments, adding an educational dimension to the event.”

For those seeking more information about the Branch Oak Observatory, visit https://branchedoakobservatory.com/