Getting Ready for Fall with Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical and Plumbing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical and Plumbing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical and Plumbing, visit https://bryantlincoln.com.

Many homeowners use Fall to take on home improvement project or to prepare for the Winter season.

Kevin Hanley, Lead Coordinator at Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical and Plumbing, says that homeowners are really looking at maintenance projects they can handle themselves.

“When it comes to things we suggest, we like to keep it simple,” says Hanley. “Check the furnace filter. I like to suggest checking it monthly, and that doesn’t necessarily mean it needs to be changed every month, but get in that habit so it doesn’t get forgotten. Big issues don’t happen because of such a simple thing.”

He says this is also the time of year where Nebraska homeowners will be looking to boost their homes humidity levels, compared to removing it during the summer months.

“Turn on those humidifiers when you turn on that furnace, and start by changing the water panel for that humidifier. Pretty simple, but then you have a clean one for that season,” says Hanley.

He says having a furnace technician look through the furnace, heat pump and more, will help keep your heating equipment running smoothly and safely. If there are issues, some homeowners might be looking to update their heating and air systems.

“One of the major projects is replacing your heating and air. I really suggest to people to ask questions, ask for options,” says Hanley. “If you don’t ask those questions, how are you going to get those answers? Heating and air companies do this every day. Homeowners don’t change their heating and air every day. So, ask the experts, and get options so you know what’s available to you.”

He says company rebates and federal incentives, especially related to heat pumps, are something the Bryant team is getting a lot of questions about.

“[Heat pumps] are a viable, energy efficient option, but for some people if they have never experienced a heat pump, they may not know what to expect,” says Hanley. “I a lot of time would suggest if you know someone in your family who has it, go get a feel for the heat from the vents. If you don’t have that, Bryant has a working showroom so you can come see that.”

Get your questions answered and learn more about Bryant Air Conditioning, Heating, Electrical and Plumbing at bryantlincoln.com.