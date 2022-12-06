BCHCC’s Audiology Services Clinic Offers Abundance of Hearing Health Services

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Butler County Health Care Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Butler County Health Care Center, visit https://www.bchccnet.org.

Butler County Health Care Center’s Audiology Services Clinic has all the testing you need at a new location. An audiologist there, Dr. Kristin Scheele, AU.D, CCC-A, says the new location is conveniently located right across from the hospital.

“We are a full service audiology clinic,” says Dr. Scheele. “We do everything from hearing tests, pre- and post-op for ENT (ear, nose and throat) patients, as well as hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone-anchored hearing aids, follow-up for newborns...pretty much anything you can imagine.”

The clinic also offers auditory processing testing, which isn’t available at all audiology clinics. Dr. Scheele says the services aren’t just for people in the David City community.

“We’re kind of in a rural area, so we service a lot of people,” Dr. Scheele says. “They don’t have to drive all the way to Lincoln or Omaha to get all those great services.”

Any age patient is welcome to have hearing services completed at the clinic. All insurances are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, Dr. Scheele says.

“We’re also a Veterans Community Care site, so veterans are able to come [to the clinic] for hearing health care services,” she says.

The audiologist professionals you see at the clinic are well educated on audiology needs of patients, for those who have new issues, or who may have had hearing troubles for years.

“Most people wait, on average, 7 years before they address a hearing problem,” says Dr. Scheele. “And we’re seeing more mental decline because people aren’t getting that hearing treated, and you need that sensory organ, so it’s very important.”

Dr. Scheele says it’s recommended that people have hearing tests every 10 years until the age of 50, and then every 3 years after that.

To learn more about the audiology services available at the Butler County Health Care Center Audiology Services Clinic, visit www.bchccnet.org/audiology-services.