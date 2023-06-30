Butler County Health Offers Big City Health Care Services with Small Town Mindset

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Butler County Health Care Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Butler County Health Care Center, visit https://www.bchccnet.org.

Butler County Health Care Center in David City offers many services to the community.

BCHCC Outpatient Coordinator Cindy Napier, RN, says, “Our outpatient services currently pre-provide care for a variety of patients.”

She says this includes IV administration for specialty medications, simple injections, blood transfusions, wound care, chronic migraine management and more.

“We work closely with our physicians and our surgery department to provide preoperative education and assessment prior to anyone having a procedure here at Butler County Health,” says Napier.

The specialty clinics offered by BCHCC are also of great value.

“Our specialty clinics are truly amazing,” says Napier. “It’s an easy appointment to have made. It’s an easy access for anyone who doesn’t want to drive in the bigger cities, or has family that needs to take them to a bigger city.”

Currently, Butler County Health provides clinics for cardiology, urology, gynecology, general surgery (weekly), orthopedics, and pain management.

“Our facility is able to provide such close relationships with our patients that come in,” says Napier. “It’s the small town community, that value of hometown. So when people come in, they may have the same registration clerk. They may have the same specialty clinic nurse. So it’s that relationship that is built right from the get-go, and it just continues to build each time the patients come.”

The doctors also provide one-on-one, patient-focused, quality care, says Napier.

Learn more about services provided at Butler County Health Care Center at www.bchccnet.org.