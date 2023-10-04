Occupational Therapists at Butler County Health Get You Back to Living Life Independently

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Butler County Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Butler County Health, visit https://www.bchccnet.org.

The Occupational Therapy team at Butler County Health in David City works with patients and their families to design a care plan to meet each patient’s individual goals and needs.

“We have a team of three occupational therapists that work here in our rural setting,” says Lead Occupational Therapist, Hannah Wurl. “We provide services across the lifespan, so pediatrics to geriatrics and everything in between. We do that both on campus and out in the community. Out in the community we provide services at our area schools and the local nursing home. And we also do, on campus here, our pediatric therapy clinic. We also do in-patient and swing bed services., and our adult outpatient setting.”

The ultimate goal for occupational therapy services is to get people back to living life normally.

“The goal kind of remains the same across the board,” says Wurl. “We’re helping our patients and individuals to improve their quality of life and their independence so they can get back to their activities of daily living.”

Adult Occupational Therapy is a much needed specialty service offered at Butler County Health.

“We do Parkinson’s wellness and recovery and LSVT BIG, which are both movement-based interventions for Parkinson’s rehab,” says Wurl. “We do hand-based therapy for conservative management and for post operative treatment for hand and wrist injuries, and lymphedema therapy for acute and chronic conditions. We also offer seating and position evaluations for wheelchair assessments and home safety assessments.”

The occupational therapists also do outreach to the community, to educate the community about occupational therapy, including programs at local schools to talk about what a career in occupational therapy looks like. They also do some summer camps for pediatric patients.

For more information on Occupational Therapy at Butler County Health, visit www.bchccnet.org.