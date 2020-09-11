Fall Is the Perfect Time to Plant a Tree

Sponsored - How to Plant a Tree

1. Choose your site. Your tree will have the best chance of survival if you pick the right plant for the right place. Be sure to account for lev els of sunlight and water the tree will receive, as well as checking for overhead or underground power and gas lines, and private irrigation lines.

2. Dig a hole. It should be no deeper than the tree sits in its nursery pot, and about twice as wide as the pot. Work the edges of the hole so the soil is loose.

3. Remove your tree from its container. Gently pull the roots free if they’re circling, or slice them with a sharp, clean knife in a few places if they are pot bound. It’s important that the roots are trained to spread outward rather than circling.

4. Place your tree in its hole. Take a minute to make sure it’s sitting straight, with the root flare just above the soil surface.

5. Backfill your hole. We recommend mixing the existing soil from the hole with 50% compost to provide a space for the roots to spread outward and get used to our tough clay soils. Mound the soil up over the root ball (not over the root flare) so when it settles after watering it sinks down level with the ground.

6. Water and fertilize. We apply Bonide Plant Starter to every tree we plant to give it a head start. Mix the product with water, thoroughly soaking the root ball. Check to make sure the soil hasn’t settled too much.

7. Mulch. To help conserve moisture, you can lay mulch up to two inches deep around the base of your tree. Keep it away from the root flare to help prevent fungal issues. This mulch will break down over time and help nourish the soil. It will need to be replenished every year or two.

8. Stake. Whether you use a staking kit or a DIY post and roping, make sure the material used to tie the tree to the stake is loose enough that it won’t girdle the tree as the trunk increases in diameter. When staked, the tree should be able to move with the wind, so make sure the roping gives a little. The staking can be removed from small trees next spring. Larger trees may benefit from an extra year of staking, but make sure the roping is not rubbing the trunk.

For more information, visit Campbell’s Nursery! You can click here to view the trees we stock. Or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.