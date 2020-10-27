It’s not too late to plant spring-flowering bulbs

Sponsored - Spring Flowering Bulbs

These instructions can be followed for fall-planted, spring-flowering bulbs, bare root peonies, and iris rhizomes.

Siting & Planting:

Select a location with full sun to light shade and good drainage. Planting bulbs behind existing perennials allows the bulbs to stand out early in the spring when they’re blooming, and as the perennials emerge, they will conceal the dying foliage of the bulbs later in the spring and summer.

Spring-flowering bulbs need a cold dormant period in order to flower. Plant in mid to late October when the weather cools but before the ground freezes. Dig a trench or hole at a depth three times the height of the bulb. Sprinkle bone meal in the bottom of the hole, place the bulb on top pointed-side up, cover with soil, and water in. Bulbs can be placed a couple of inches apart in clusters for better impact. Some bulbs, like narcissus, crocus, scilla, snowdrops, and grape hyacinths will naturalize, spreading by producing more bulbs. Mulch to insulate from winter temperature fluctuations and to conserve soil moisture. If squirrels are a problem, lay chicken wire or fine netting on top of the soil for the winter.

Care:

Leave foliage intact until the leaves and stem turn yellow and die back on their own. The foliage is essential for feeding the bulb for a good display of flowers next spring. Deadhead tulips before the seedpod develops so the plant’s energy is used in the bulb rather than in seed production. Top dress with compost early in the summer to add nutrients.

Bare Root Peonies:

Plant in late August through October. Eyes should face up and be no deeper than 2″ under the soil surface. Peonies planted too deeply will not bloom.

Iris Rhizomes:

Plant early in the fall when night temperatures are still around 40-50 degrees to give them time to root in. Plant the rhizome horizontally with the top exposed.

