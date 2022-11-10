Accessing Cancer Treatment Clinical Trials Close to Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cancer Partners of Nebraska and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cancer Partners of Nebraska visit https://cancerpartners.com.

At Cancer Partners of Nebraska, your loved one going through cancer can participate in important clinical trials.

Director of Clinical Research, Bronson Riley, MS, CGC, CCRP, says being able to offer that option in Lincoln is a tremendous things for cancer patients.

“The majority of people that are getting their cancer treatment are getting it close to home,” Riley says. “And it’s the mission of Cancer Partners of Nebraska to provide state-of-the-art, quality cancer care in a community-based setting.”

Riley says that part of this treatment is the ability to be involved in new cancer treatment options.

“According to our oncology practice guidelines, the best care a person can get as part of a clinical trial,” Riley says. “So, we became a member of the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Research Network, so that we can provide clinical trials to patients close to home.”

Keeping close to home is one of the best benefits, Riley says.

“For example, we had one patient that was going to go to the Mayo Clinic, and we were able to open up one of those studies at Mayo, locally, and save them the time and the energy and being away from their family during that clinical trial,” he says.

To see if a clinical trial might be right for you or a loved one with cancer, talk to your oncologist about all the options available. Learn more in the video above.

Click here for more information about clinical trials at Cancer Partners of Nebraska.