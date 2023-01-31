Clinical trials at Cancer Partners of Nebraska are more than just a treatment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cancer Partners of Nebraska and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cancer Partners of Nebraska, visit https://cancerpartners.com/.

Cancer clinical trials are an important part of cancer research and treatment. These studies aim to find new and better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer.

Dr. Joni Tilford, an oncologist at Cancer Partners of Nebraska, explains the different phases of clinical trials: “Well, all clinical trials go through a rigorous process to make sure that it’s safe for all patients. You start off as a phase one study which tests the safety of a particular drug, and then you move to a phase two study which we’ll find the appropriate dose for humans with a particular disease process such as cancer. We then get into a phase three study in which you get the standard of therapist standard of care plus a standard of care and another drug that we think might actually improve the overall outcomes. So if patients participate in a clinical trial, not only do they get at least the standard of care, but they might get something that’s actually better, but we don’t know. So that’s why it’s in a clinical trial.”

At Cancer Partners of Nebraska, patients have the opportunity to participate in cancer clinical trials without having to travel far. According to Dr. Tilford, “So Cancer Partners and RASCasse [Research and Specialty Care Associates] are very honored to be a part of the NCAA sponsored studies that are found all over the nation. Typically, patients would have to go to a large academic center to participate in those studies. While being a member of the NCAA sponsored affiliates. We are able to offer those studies here in Lincoln, Nebraska. So nobody has to travel very far, if at all, and could stay in the comfort of their own home with their own support system and still be able to get access to these clinical trials.”

In conclusion, cancer clinical trials are essential for advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes. By participating in these trials, patients not only receive standard care but also have the opportunity to receive potentially better treatments. Cancer Partners of Nebraska’s involvement in NCAA-sponsored studies provides patients in Lincoln, Nebraska, with access to these trials without having to travel far.