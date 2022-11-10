Edge Radiation Oncology Treatment Available at Cancer Partners of Nebraska

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cancer Partners of Nebraska and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cancer Partners of Nebraska visit https://cancerpartners.com.

At Cancer Partners of Nebraska, we offer our patients the most advanced technology available in the region.

Lincoln’s only female Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Jacqueline Kelly, MD, MSc, says radiation technology is now more effective and efficient, thanks to the Edge. The state-of-the-art machine delivers radiation to treat a wide range of cancers. Radiosurgery is a non-invasive type of radiation treatment that requires fewer treatments with extreme accuracy, and painlessly.

“It should be a very comfortable process. Any radiation treatment should be comfortable,” says Dr. Kelly. “You’re usually lying on your back, the radiation beams pass through you, and you shouldn’t feel anything during the treatment.”

Possible side effects are typically related to the nearby healthy organs, she says, that may get a “scattered dose of radiation.”

“With the Edge, we can be very precise in how we deliver that radiation, and minimize any of that scattered dose and reduce the potential for side effects,” says Dr. Kelly.

One of the notable benefits of Edge radiation treatments is the speed in which the treatment course is completed. Dr. Kelly says it can be done within 1-5 treatments to complete the whole course of radiation, compared to 5-9 weeks of daily treatments with typical radiation.

“The other thing is that the Edge can deliver treatment in just a few minutes time, so you are reducing any uncertainty, risk factors for patient motion, or tumor motion during the treatment.”

The Edge radiation oncology treatment can be used for any type of cancer that uses radiation treatment.

To see if the Edge treatment might be right for you or a loved one with cancer, talk to your oncologist about all the options available. Learn more in the video above.

Click here for more information about radiation oncology care at Cancer Partners of Nebraska.