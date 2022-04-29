Therapy Offered Through Entire Journey at Cancer Partners of Nebraska

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cancer Partners of Nebraska and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cancer Partners of Nebraska, visit cancerpartners.com.

Therapy can be a very important part of cancer treatment for many patients at Cancer Partners of Nebraska.

Occupational Therapist and Rehab Director, Tracy Bender, OTD, OTR/L, CLT, CMF says that therapy can begin before chemotherapy or surgery, in what they call “pre-hab.”

Therapy can be used throughout a patient’s cancer journey, during treatment and beyond.

“[Therapy] is vey individualized,” says Dr. Bender. “So we will do a thorough evaluation of prior level of function, because we want people to be living as close to that previous level of function as possible.”

Specialized services and medical products are also available during therapy. Learn more in the video above.

Click here for more information about physical and occupational therapies at Cancer Partners of Nebraska.