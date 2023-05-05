Canoyer Garden Center has all your gardening needs in Lincoln

It’s almost time for a beautiful summer garden, and your friends at Canoyer Garden Center want to help!

Owner Brad Canoyer has been in the gardening scene since the 1980s, but finally had the opportunity to move the business to Lincoln after many years in Iowa.

“So we are a growing retailer,” Canoyer said. “We grow a majority of what we sell -- annuals, perennials, shrubs, tropicals. We’ve got a full gift shop and a glasshouse market with home decor in it.”

Canoyer said that his garden center produces a high quality product that they pride themselves on growing.

“We pride ourselves in very high quality product with tremendous customer service,” Canoyer said. “We will help you fit your needs from our location to your house.”

But the Canoyer experience is also about making sure customer needs remain at the forefront above all else.

“We want to fit what you need, and not every house is the same,” Canoyer said. “Not every plant location is the same. Not every need is the same. So we want to tailor fit what your needs are to what plants we carry.”

