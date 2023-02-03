Caring Friends In Home Care can help with the Winter Blues

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Caring Friends In Home Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Caring Friends In Home Care, visit https://caringfriendsinhomecare.com/contact-us.

When it comes to the winter time, our friends in the elderly community need a helping hand from time to time. Groceries, trips to the pharmacy or doctor, or even basic errands can be tricky or dangerous for parts of the aging population.

Caring Friends In Home Care is a local organization dedicated to helping the elderly and have a program designed to help them with any of their needs during these particularly cold months.

“We find a lot of people not wanting to get out, not wanting to venture out and do the things that they enjoy to do,” Jill Strouf, a case manager with the group said. “So we’re here to come in and provide that support and help to get them out of the home.”

Caring Friends’ ultimate goal is to provide any help for the elderly in our community, whether it be errands, cooking, or even companionship.

We can as far as taking them grocery shopping, we can take them to social events, so they’re not missing out on those things,” Strouf said. “We can be the driver for them, whether it be grocery shopping or just making sure they’re keeping up with the things that they love and enjoy to do.”

As for payment, Strouf says the group accepts private payment as well as a Medicaid waiver. Whatever the need, Caring Friends wants to help!