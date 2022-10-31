Caring Friends in Home Care Helps Families Throughout the Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Caring Friends In Home Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Caring Friends In Home Care, visit www.caringfriendsinhomecare.com.

With the holiday season soon upon us, Caring Friends In Home Care wants you to know they are available to help.

Caring Friends Case Manager Jill Strouf, LPN/CDP, says the holidays can be especially difficult for someone with memory loss.

“We realize that holidays can be stressful not only for loved ones, not only for our families, but those who struggle with dementia and Alzheimer’s and memory loss. We know that there’s that part in their life where this is kind of hard for them,” Strouf says. “They don’t really like to show us that they’re upset or they aren’t able to do things on their own, but this can make them very overwhelmed with situations that they have to think about doing leading into the holidays.”

Strouf says this is where Caring Friends caregivers can step in to help with anything needed, to help keep family traditions going.

“We can go and be a companion...help them prepare that family tradition meal, whether it be a favorite recipe for them, whether it be setting up the Christmas tree, picking out their outfit, getting them ready, so they feel completely comfortable going into the season,” Strouf says.

Caring Friends caregivers are able to be there to support the loved one and their families in many way.

“We’re able to go into homes and be able to be in eyesight for the families and, just kind of pay attention to certain things,” Strouf says. “You know, is there a rug that needs to be picked up? Or is there something in the house that we see could be a potential safety concern? We’re just able to be in the home with them, taking care of them, making sure they’re getting the nutrition they need.”

