Helping Seniors Enjoy Summer Outside and On-the-go

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Caring Friends In Home Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Caring Friends In Home Care, visit https://caringfriendsinhomecare.com.

Caring Friends In Home Care can help make summer extra enjoyable for everyone, even seniors who might need some assistance.

“With our services at Caring Friends, we know this time of year that everybody wants to be outside, but we also have to make sure they’re staying hydrated. Are they wearing sunscreen? Do they have the Life Alerts on, or any support if something should happen when they’re outside?” asks Case Manager Jill Strouf, LPN/CDP.

Strouf says this is where the team members at Caring Friends can help.

“Let us come in, and we can help with that,” she says. “So, when they want to be out in the yard or they need help water the yard, pulling weeds, doing gardening work, whatever that may be....we can come in and assist with that, or we can do it for them.”

She said the servicers they offer aren’t just tied to at-home activities.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of towns have their local celebrations, and there’s tons of ball games going on,” notes Strouf. “Sometimes the family isn’t close by and able to take their loved ones to all those events. We can offer that support, too.”

Caring Friends wants to help you or your loved ones enjoy life to the fullest, at any age.

“A lot of times you hear ‘they want the last summer at home’ or the last nice few days in their home,” says Strouf. “Everybody used to love doing the gardening or yard work. Let them still do that. We can assist with them and help them, by also keeping them safe and making sure they’re hydrated.”

Learn more about the services offered by Caring Friends In Home Care by visiting caringfriendsinhomecare.comor calling 402-207-1050.