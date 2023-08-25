Downsizing for Seniors doesn’t have to be a headache

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Changing Spaces SRS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Changing Spaces SRS, visit https://changingspacessrs.com/.

Moving out of a house is already a monumental task for the average person, but what about the senior members of our community. Janine Bryant with Changing Spaces SRS helped to break down the process for us recently.

Now in its 15th year, Bryant says Changing Spaces SRS works with seniors who may be more than a little nervous and anxious about downsizing ahead of a move.

“We assist them with sorting, packing, unpacking, and then we also help them empty out their home of all the things they didn’t take with them by conducting an estate sale,” Bryant said.

Bryant says she has but one motto for dealing with downsizing: “Keep the best, let go of the rest.” That motto helps to center clients who may be struggling with letting go of things that have been in their homes for decades.

“You have to internalize that it’s okay to let go of the rest, whether through donation, selling, garage sales, giving things away to neighbors or friends,” Bryant said. “We can’t live in a museum. Just keep the best and let go of the rest when it comes to keepsake items and cherish those memories.”

Bryant adds that the process can be tough to start, but once clients understand the process of letting go, it all becomes easier.

“When sorting through your belongings, take it one step at a time: room by room, closet by closet, drawer by drawer. Keep the best, let go of the rest. As for how to let go, that’s up to you. You can donate, sell through a garage sale, or engage a company like ours for an estate sale.”

So, if you know a senior getting ready to leave their home for a big move, contact Changing Spaces SRS to help!