Children’s Hospital & Medical Center wants to be your child’s provider in Lincoln!

It takes a special doctor to help when it comes to taking care of children. Luckily for parents in the Lincoln area, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center is the home to many of them!

Christy Thompson, the manager of specialty outreach clinics for the hospital, says everything they do at the hospital is kids-focused.

“Everything we do is focused on kids and so what we’re trying to do is we have our over 12 specialties, and we’re really wanting to give that same experience these families would have in Omaha here at a location that’s closer to them at home,” Thompson said.

It is that focus on a local experience that guides the team at Children’s. With numerous specialties, the doctors at Children’s can give you anything you need.

“We have several different specialties,” Thompson said. “We have 15 rooms, two procedure rooms, and that allows us to have about five to six physicians here each day. And so in that, we have the capability of doing radiology, ultrasound, X-rays, EKGs, we have a social worker, a dietitian, and a diabetic educator, so we have all the surfaces that we’re able to offer families in addition to their appointment.”

So if you need an appointment at Children’s, contact the team at 402-486-1500 or you can visit https://www.childrensomaha.org/ for more.