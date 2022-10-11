Children’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln Can Help Ease Cardiac Concerns

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, visit www.childrensomaha.org.

Children’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln is here to help with all your child’s health needs, especially in cardiology.

Cardiologist Ameeta Martin, M.D., says 25-30% of their patients are from outside of the Omaha metro area, so the clinic in Lincoln is a great spot for check-up appointments without the extra travel time to the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.

“We can offer almost all of the diagnostic services and care [at the clinic in Lincoln],” Dr. Martin says.

Dr. Martin says she’s helped between 15,000 and 20,000 families in cardiology care. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the Lincoln clinic.

She also says that there are many types of services available for cardiology patients, including EKGs, echocardiograms, x-rays, and laboratory services. More complex procedures, like surgeries or advanced imaging, still need to take place in Omaha.

To learn more about Children’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln, visit our website or by calling 402-486-1500.

“We’d love to help anybody with any cardiac concerns in the area,” says Dr. Martin.