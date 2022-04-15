Helping Your Child Through Physical, Other Therapies at Lincoln Clinic

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, visit childrensomaha.org.

At Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, rehabilitation services for kids are a high priority. Physical Therapist Haeley Peterson says it’s more than just physical therapy that’s offered at the Lincoln therapy clinic.

“At the therapy clinic in Lincoln, we offer physical therapy, but also speech, occupational, and feeding therapies Monday through Friday,” Peterson says. “In physical therapy, we just we see kids of all ages addressing issues like strength, range of motion, balance, coordination, gross motor development, and movement patterns. We also help address special equipment needs like braces, standards and other devices for kids to be mobile like walkers and gait trainers.”

Peterson says while it’s hard work, they also make it fun for the kids, so that they want to keep getting stronger. She says the clinic is unique in that it only serves children, but can provide other resources as well.

“We we have a great and collaborative relationship with many of the regional providers both in Lincoln and Omaha,” Peterson says. “And so we work closely to provide the best care for their child and we also understand families are juggling many conflicting priorities. And so we’re here to meet their child where they’re at on their journey and help identify their short and long term goals either through telehealth or in person visits.”

If you think your child might benefit from pediatric rehabilitation services in Lincoln, visit childrensomaha.org or call 402-420-2099 for more information. Learn more in the video above.