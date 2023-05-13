The Chocolate Season brings a European approach to chocolate and desserts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Chocolate Season and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Chocolate Season, visit https://www.thechocolateseason.com/.

If you’ve ever savored the delectable delights of chocolate shops in France or England, prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the hidden gem nestled in Lincoln, Nebraska. Erika Jensen, the mastermind behind this family-owned chocolate haven, has created a space that not only offers a tantalizing array of chocolates but also fosters a sense of community and family bonding.

What sets this dessert shop apart is its exceptional fusion of chocolates, desserts, coffees, and favorite items sourced from local restaurants. It’s not just about grabbing a quick treat; it’s about immersing yourself in an experience that encourages quality time with loved ones. Erica and her husband, originally from smaller communities, were drawn to Lincoln’s big city allure combined with its small-town charm, making it the perfect place to build their dream business and raise a family.

When you step into this chocolate wonderland, you’ll be greeted with an impressive display of drink flights, the brainchild of the shop’s innovative coffee offerings. Waffle weekends are a celebrated tradition, having earned recognition from the esteemed Food Network. Handcrafted confections are made daily, with the shop’s open windows allowing you to witness the meticulous process firsthand. By collaborating with local businesses, the shop proudly supports the community and showcases its state pride.

The space itself is a testament to their commitment to creating a welcoming atmosphere. A dedicated kids’ corner ensures that families feel right at home. Tasting classes and catering services provide interactive and enjoyable experiences for customers. Not to be missed is BonBon, the beloved truck that brings the joy of chocolate to neighborhoods far and wide.

With over 100 meticulously developed recipes, each chocolate is a work of art, painted by hand with unparalleled attention to detail. From hand-dipping to polishing, every step is executed with precision, guaranteeing an exceptional experience. Beyond Lincoln, their reach extends nationwide, as they proudly ship their creations to chocolate enthusiasts in every state.

In addition to the delightful assortment of chocolates, the shop offers a range of beverages, including inspired hot chocolates and expertly brewed coffee. Pure and natural ingredients are the hallmark of their offerings, with a commitment to avoiding artificiality evident in every aspect of their business, from the experiences they provide to how they market themselves.

Whether you’re searching for a unique gift or a personal indulgence, this family-owned chocolate shop in Lincoln is the epitome of craftsmanship and passion. Immerse yourself in a world of pure chocolate bliss and savor the exceptional creations that await you.