Customers are head over wheels for the Chocolaterie & Espresso Cafe truck

The Chocolate Season Chocolaterie & Espresso Cafe truck in Lincoln can be the perfect stop for your daily indulgence. But did you know it’s a great spot to treat your workplace team and clients?

Erika Jensen, owner of the Chocolate Season gave some insight on everything they offer for gifts and customer appreciation events.

“We are a full chocolatier and espresso bar,” said Jensen. “We ship nationwide. We have a truck, we do custom gifting. It’s just a fun place to bring families.”

Even though the business is in a food truck, that doesn’t stop them from bringing the fun.

“The truck has a multitude of packages,” said Jensen. “You can do a host paid or a guest paid. We have some packages that have absolutely no minimums. We just wanna bring you out and, and connect with you. And then we have certain patches that are as low as $115. We serve people that are just 15 people in a neighborhood or office up to three to 400 people at a time. So there really is no event too big or small for us neighborhoods, or businesses. We just love to serve people.”

Jensen said not only do they care about customers locally, but also nationwide.

“We have shipped to all 50 states, which is super fun for us,” said Jensen. “We do a lot of gifting, corporate custom branding on the bond bonds with some packaging. Everything’s done in-house between making the product, and creating the order shipping. It’s all done by us, so every detail is attended to. We even have a graphic designer and photographer on site so that we can make those custom cards.”

For more information on the chocolate season, visit the website at www.thechocolateseason.com or email them at contact@thechocolateseason.com.