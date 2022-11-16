The 1867 Collective: Realtors Working Collectively For You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The 1867 Collective and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The 1867 Collective, visit www.the1867collective.com.

The 1867 Collective, a new real estate brokerage in Lincoln, has the hopes of expanding statewide.

“We started it with the premise that we want to be all over Nebraska,” says, Owner Rachel Rentschler. “So, 1867 being the year that Nebraska was founded as a state, we kind of want to be all inclusive.”

Rentschler says the collective part is bringing agents together to work collectively, instead of competitively.

Owner Brad Hulse says people have had many different reactions to The 1867 Collective name, but overall it’s been positive. He hopes the name will continue to show their expertise in real estate

“So, I’ve been licensed since 2006,” Hulse says. With an ever changing market in that time, he says, “I had to really learn on my feet. I had to know how to serve especially sellers, as there were so many sellers. Now, it’s kind of the inverse, where there are so many buyers, working with them and their needs and being able to figure that out and help them in the best way.”

Rentschler says those who are interested in doing real estate should get some advice from a mentor in the field, to see if it’s the right fit for them.

“It is a job where you have to be a self-starter, so be motivated every day,” she says.

Lately in Nebraska, Hulse says the housing market seems to be normalizing.

“People are able to truly go through the home buying process as it was meant, with some thought and being able to take their time,” he says.

