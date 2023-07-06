Knowing When to Repair or Replace Your HVAC System

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Command Heating, Air Conditioning and Duct Cleaning and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Command Heating, Air Conditioning and Duct Cleaning, visit https://www.facebook.com/DemandCommand.

When it’s hot in the summer, that last thing you want to be worried about is your air conditioning not working. That’s where Command Heating, Air Conditioning and Duct Cleaning come in to help.

Owner Kiley Smith says, “We offer residential installation and service. We also offer duct cleaning, and indoor air quality solutions for your home.”

As a small local business, the Command team cares about your comfort and are dedicated to quality service.

“We’re a family-owned business, really small,” says Smith. “When you call, you actually talk directly to me, so you’re not going through a bunch of channels. And we have a smaller group of guys that I know are trained, and you’re not just going to get someone who is just starting out, and doesn’t have enough knowledge to help you out the first time.”

Smith says when servicing your HVAC equipment, if they notice a big problem, they’ll tell you right away.

“So when we come to your house, if we find something major, we always like to give you the option to repair or replace it,” says Smith. “We always give you both. We’re not a pushy company that will push you into buying a new system.”

Smith says things to consider when deciding to repair or replace include cost, age of the units, and how long you plan to stay in the home.”

“One of the biggest things, my first question ever, is to ask the homeowners ‘How long are you going to be in the house?’ If you’re only going to be there a couple years, then I’ll say ‘Let’s see if we can get this thing fixed’ and just get you by,” says Smith.

If you’ll be in your home longer, Smith says, then it might be best to replace the unit with something high-quality and long-lasting to save money long-term.

Command Heating, Air Conditioning and Duct Cleaning also offers rebates to help customers with the cost of their units, so just ask when you have a consult. Ask your technician about additional features, like UV lights for allergies, whole-house air filters, and whole-house humidifiers (for those dry Nebraska winters).

And the Command team won’t leave you hanging after the install, as they can provide any follow-up services needed.

“We do offer, with our follow-ups, a 1-year labor warranty,” says Smith. “We do have a 10-year labor warranty, as well.”

To learn more about Command Heating, Air Conditioning and Duct Cleaning, click here or call 402-202-4899.