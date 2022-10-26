Golden Apple: Culler teacher makes an impact for 40 years The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University honor a deserving teacher in our area. And the winner for October 2022 is from Culler Middle School in Lincoln.

Teaching takes love, passion and dedication. All three of these qualities are evident in Terri Vensky. She’s dedicated 40 years to teaching, at the same school.

The word amazing doesn’t do Terri Vensky justice. She’s been dedicated to Culler Middle School since she was a student here.

“I had an awesome teacher here for 7th grade and 9th grade,” Vensky said. “I student taught for her, and there was an opening the year I graduated, and Jack Peterson offered me a job, and I’ve just been here ever since.”

Ever since - like 40 years teaching at the same school and making an impact.

“I like it here, and I like the connection with the families here,” Vensky said.

Jeff Williams is Terri’s coworker. He nominated her for the 10/11 Golden Apple Award.

“Not only is she an outstanding teacher in the English world, but she has also taught publications and in charge of the school yearbook for those years. In addition to that, she even impacts athletics at Culler by volunteering her weekend time helping out. Terri screams what the Golden Apple Award is all about.”

“It’s not necessarily the 40 years that makes her great, it’s the impact that she’s had,” Williams said.

Michaela Hahn is the principal at Culler Middle School.

“When you think about Culler Middle School, one of the first images that comes to mind is Terri Vensky,” Hahn said. “She is an institution. We have many staff members who went here themselves, and they always talk about how Mrs. Vensky was their English teacher. So she has made her entire life around this building and she’s deeply committed.”

When you’ve taught at a school for 40 years, you are bound to reach some milestones. For example, this year, Terri’s 40th year, she is teaching the grandchild of a former student.

“I said as soon as I teach a grandchild of a student, I’m going to retire,” Vensky said. “This year I’m teaching 6th grade P.E., and one of the students is the grandchild of a student I had, so I said this is it.”

This may be it in the classroom, but Terri has plans, maybe not lesson plans, but plans to come back, and continue to give back to the Culler community.

“There’s still things I think I can help with here,” Vensky said. “There’s a lot that has changed in 40 years. The amount of extra paperwork. I spend a lot of time grading papers and planning, and I have grandkids of my own now and I want to do things with them.

“It means a lot, ‘cause this is my family,” Vensky said. “I don’t want to get emotional, but they are, it means everything.”