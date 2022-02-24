Golden Apple Award: Guiding students at Seward Elementary The 10/11 Golden Apple award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University honor a deserving teacher in our area. Our February winner has dedicated his life to helping others. He’s a volunteer firefighter, and he’s been in education for 25 years. And now, as a guidance counselor, he’s a bridge between parents and students.

There was lots of cheering for a superstar guidance counselor on Tuesday. It was already a special day at Seward Elementary School as they were celebrating 2-22-22. This award just added to the excitement.

The library was full of students, staff and family members of Lance Todd. But he had no clue this was happening.

“Usually I can figure out these little surprise things early, and I had no clue, absolutely none,” said Todd. “I think you could tell that I was thinking that I was missing something because it couldn’t have been for me, that’s why I turned around and looked to see what I was missing, very big surprise.”

Those who nominated Mr. Todd for the award were on hand for the presentation and were all a bit emotional.

“This is where I’ll get choked up,” said Todd.

Joanie Brecka and her seven year-old-son, Andy, nominated Mr. Todd for the award.

“With all of the uncertainties the past pandemic years have brought, he is a wonderful advocate for students,” Joanie Brecka said. “His classroom is a safe place where students can go and talk to him about things that might be troubling them.”

“When you do this long enough, you find kids that are pretty amazing,” said Todd. “And you have that connection, and this is by far the hardest year we’ve had in our lifetime.”

Mr. Todd can often be seen before and after school, giving high-fives, telling silly dad jokes, and even pretending to be caught in a spider-man’s web.

“Andy just is full of life and joy and definitely an imaginative young man, and he was struggling, too,” said Todd. “But we would connect with each other every morning, we’d play hide and seek. He’d use his invisible powers and hide behind mom, and we would not know where he was at and magically find him.”

“He’s a very good teacher, he teaches us how to be safe, and how to be safe on the internet, and he teaches us how to be good people when we grow up,” said Andy Brecka.

Seward Elementary Principal, Jessica Dominy, was not at all surprised to know Mr. Todd was nominated for the 10/11 Golden Apple award.

“He really does a fantastic job connecting with kids and families, said Dominy. “He has a way, and a knowledge of our community that really helps him do his job to the best of his ability, and he’s very effective working with kids.”

“It’s humbling to hear those words, but it’s also reassuring to know that you are on track and doing what you wanted to do the day you started 25-years-ago,” said Todd.

If you know a teacher who you think should be recognized, nominate them for a 10/11 Golden Apple Award here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.