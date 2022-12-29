Golden Apple: Building a program at Parkview Christian The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year on 10/11 News, we enjoy handing out a Golden Apple award to a deserving teacher. And our winner for December 2022 is a music teacher at Parkview Christian.

We caught up with Mrs. Regan Foree right before winter break. Her students were super excited for Christmas.

In just her second year of teaching, this former Cornhusker Marching Band member is already in step with the mission at Parkview Christian School.

“I put my heart into everything I do,” Foree said. “I want to share all the passion I have for music, for life, and for God with my students.”

Mrs. Foree grew up in rural northeast Nebraska, near Wausa. Her mom and sister are also teachers, nd that background really instilled her love for helping students.

Parkview Christian administrator, PJ Book, sees that passion each day. Here’s what he wrote in his Golden Apple nomination.

“Mrs. Foree brought our dormant marching band back to life and began training with kids in the wee morning hours. She gave life to our pep band. She also began serving our students in both drama and speech while also coaching our middle school volleyball and basketball teams.”

Mrs. Foree gave her husband credit for supporting her teaching mission.

“My husband has been absolutely amazing,” Foree said. “He’s been helping me and coming to all the things. Sometimes I go straight from school to a basketball game, and he’ll bring me food and he’s right beside me. God has blessed me in that way.”

Parkview Christian is a small school here in Lincoln, but that’s one of its strengths. It wants to make sure every student is known, and that’s exactly what Mrs. Foree is doing.

“We have seen our enrollment continue to grow in each year we’ve had this consistent element of teachers who stay year after year and build what’s theirs,” Book said. “I think we connect with a variety of different kids, who have different backgrounds and interests, but when they are able to engage in those backgrounds with somebody who cares. It flourishes.”

Book said he believes teachers like Mrs. Foree have a magnetic appeal to families in a city who want a small school opportunity.

“Honestly I have always wanted to start in a small school, and build up a program,” Foree said. “You need someone with passion if you are going to do anything, and so I’m going to go where God leads, but right now I’m really enjoying building up the program here at Parkview.”

And this holiday season, you could say Mrs. Foree is a “gift” to her Parkview Christian family.

