Golden Apple: Lincoln Northeast teacher supports his students

(10/11 NOW)

Jeff Brooks has been teaching social studies at Lincoln Northeast High School for 12 years. It’s a stable job for a person who dealt with instability as a kid. But his path has made him the understanding teacher he is today, and our 10/11 Golden Apple winner for December.

We found Jeff Brooks taking a break during finals week at Lincoln Northeast. He’s a popular social studies teacher, a University of Wisconsin graduate, and now an award winner for teaching.

Students are glad he’s put down roots with the Rockets. Ahmed Alsayid is a Northeast graduate who nominated Mr. Brooks.

Alsayid wrote: “Mr. Brooks connects his teachings with real life experiences and examples to further help the students’ understanding on the subject. He’s also a well-known figure in the school for students to talk to if they ever need him.”

After reading the submission from Alsayid, Mr. Brooks was caught off guard, and noticeably moved.

“It means a lot because you can ask any teacher what we put into this job. More than just hours, but our emotional well-being, and just in caring for students, we are in the people business. And we are here to help others find a way,” Brooks said.

“He (Brooks) will do whatever he needs to, so that every kid has a successful learning experience in his classroom,” Darla Berks, associate principal at Lincoln Northeast said.

Jeff Brooks is known as a teacher who can relate to his students, and maybe that’s because his path through education, wasn’t exactly easy.

“I went to school in Lincoln Public Schools, I went to Lincoln Southeast High School,” Brooks said. “During high school, my home life got a little traumatic, and I ended up not making it through school. I was a non-traditional student.”

He got his GED when he was 20, after his mom asked him to take the test.

“My wife went to Wisconsin for graduate school, and that was when I was able to go back to college,” Brooks said.

Mr. Brooks’ life has had some surprises, as a student and now as a teacher.

“I went into teaching partly because I’m a political science major, and I felt like we didn’t understand civic life as well as I thought we should,” Brooks said. “It really was content that brought me in. Once I got here, I found out the job is really more about kids than anything else. We are citizen builders.”

