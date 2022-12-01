Golden Apple: Roper teacher making connections

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Doane University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Doane University, visit https://www.doane.edu/college-of-education.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the last Wednesday of every month, we like to shine the 10/11 spotlight on terrific teachers who make their schools proud. The November 2022 Golden Apple award goes to an elementary school teacher who made a lasting impact on a little girl.

Many of us remember a teacher who touched our lives for the better. For Cynia Jackson-Nguyen, that teacher is Samone Tate.

Miss Tate is just in her fourth year of teaching, but she’s already making a difference. When Cynia was struggling with issues at home and at school, Cynia went to Miss Tate’s room after school. And there she found what you could call extra credit: a friend.

“Well, my parents split in 3rd grade, and that’s how the helping after school happened,” Cynia said.

In her nomination, Cynia wrote: “Miss Tate is the most supportive teacher I have ever met. She was my 3rd grade teacher and when I was being bullied very badly, she worked with me every day to gain confidence in myself again. Miss Tate bought me special pencils to assist with my writing struggles. (She) is so kind and welcoming. I think she’s so deserving of every Golden Apple in the whole world. I will remember her forever.”

“Well, it’s just so sweet,” Tate said. “I remember all of my teachers and everything they did for me in elementary school. So it’s really nice that someone cares that much about me and will probably remember me for years.”

Even as a young teacher, Miss Tate is finding out firsthand that a simple act of kindness can go a long way.

“I feel like I was just helping a student; I would have helped anyone that way,” Tate said. “And the fact that she still wants to be in my room helping even though she’s not in my class this year, is just really special, so that really means a lot. She’s so sweet.”

Lynn Fuller is the principal at Roper Elementary School in Lincoln. She said that Miss Tate cares deeply for her students.

“Obviously, this is a student that she had in 3rd grade,” Fuller said. “She’s not actually her homeroom teacher now. So she works with her after school though, and just continues to make those connections. She is known as someone who goes above and beyond outside of school all the time to connect with colleagues and students and parents. I hear that a lot about her, that she’s a connector. She keeps a lot of people connected.”

Teaching can be exhausting, challenging and unpredictable. You never know whose life you’ll change for the better. And, today, Cynia is on the right track, thanks to a connection made with Miss Tate.

“The first day she came in here after school, at the start of the year, she wrote a message on my white board,” Tate said. “And she goes, ‘Isn’t my handwriting so much better?’ And I was like, yes it is.”

“Thank you for being there for me,” Cynia said.