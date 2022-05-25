Golden Apple: Teaching lessons when times are tough

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Doane University and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Doane University, visit https://www.doane.edu/college-of-education.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University honor a deserving teacher in our area. Our May winner has been teaching for 22 years.

Amy Beying teaches 7th and 8th grade science at North American Martyrs Catholic School in Lincoln. We presented the 10/11 Golden Apple award to Mrs. Beying in her classroom in front of an excited group of students.

This year’s 8th grade class at North American Martyrs Catholic School was in on the surprise. These graduates have a special connection to Mrs. Beying.

Here’s what former student Marissa Nagel wrote in her Golden Apple nomination.

“She lost her son suddenly in November, who was an 8th grader,” Nagel said. “She went back to work knowing that her students needed her, but it was hard for her since her son should’ve been in the classes that she was teaching.”

Marissa’s mom Monica works at the school as a para educator. After hearing what her daughter wrote, you could tell she was moved - not only as an educator, but as a mom.

“It touches my heart that, when my children feel that pain and know that emotion of what happened, and can understand that it can be overcome,” Monica Nagel said. “It is a huge loss, but especially for Marissa to see that something very severe can happen in your life but you can over come that. That is a huge thing that I think needs to be expressed to all children. They need to understand that bad things can happen, and we need to take steps to overcome them so that we can move on with life.”

Mrs. Beying’s son, Isaac, was born with some health problems and struggled throughout his young life. But he had been doing well, when a sudden medical event took his life.

“The students especially, they were amazing,” Beying said. “And Isaac being in this class, they’d been with him his whole life here, and he loved his classmates, and he loved school. And they were so good to him. It was very hard, crossing his name out of the grade book and seeing his empty seat. But in some weird way, it brought me some comfort and I don’t know that I can explain how. But seeing his pictures on my file cabinet and remembering the things we did here, it was helpful to me.”

Having the love and support of her Martyrs family is what helped her continue to build relationships. Those at the school say that during her 22 years of teaching, Mrs. Beying has done an awesome job of prepping students for high school.

Sister Janelle Buettner, the North American Martyrs Principal, said Mrs. Beying has done an awesome job of prepping students for high school.

“We hear a lot from Pius about how our kids are prepared here at North American Martyrs, and science is definitely the area that we get told over and over again your kids are so bright in science, and I say yep, it’s Amy,” Sister Buettner said.

Mrs. Beying said she didn’t like science growing up, but is now finding joy helping students discover a love for science and showing kids how to handle life with grace when times are tough.

