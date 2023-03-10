Have a Paw-some Time at the Domesti-Pups I Love My Dog Expo This Weekend

Do you love your canine companions? Well then Domesi-Pups has the event for you! The Domesti-Pups I Love My Dog Expo is happening this weekend. The family-friendly event is happening March 25-26 at the Lancaster Events Center.

Domesti-Pups Trainer Katie Hepworth, joined on set by service dog, Major, says, “We’re going to have lots of great vendors with clothes, food, treats, toys--for dogs and cats.”

The organization has a very important mission.

“Our mission and vision is to improve the lives of those with special needs by training dogs, whether that be service dogs or therapy dogs, to give them assistance in their lives,” says Hepworth. “And we also like to educate our local community, and beyond, about the animal-human bond, and the access issues that those with disabilities face.”

Service Dog, Major, is being trained by the Domesti-Pups team.

“Major is a 2-year-old English Cream Retriever and he has been trained in seizure response and mobility assistance,” says Hepworth. “We’ve had him [at Domesti-Pups] since birth.”

The upcoming I Love My Dog Expo will give attendees the chance to meet Major and other service dogs, therapy dogs, and puppies that the organization will be training.

“We’ll also have a luring course, games and prizes each day,” says Hepworth. “There will be a paw painting booth, as well as agility demonstrations, a distraction gauntlet and much more.”

Hepworth says there are many new aspects this year.

“We’ll be doing as grooming competition--Saturday will be Doodle Day and Sunday will be Creative Grooming,” she says. “We also have our Animal Medium coming back for the second year, and we’ll be welcoming Elvis, the service pony, who will be doing some game, crafts and pony tricks.”

Again, the Domesti-Pups I Love My Dog Expo will be on Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster Events Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street in Lincoln. The cost to attend is $10 for one day, or $15 for both days. There are also family discounts. Children under the age of 12 and family dogs are free.

“We’d love for you to bring your pups. We just ask that they are friendly, vaccinated and not on a flexi-retractable leash,” says Hepworth.

This event helps fund training at Domesti-Pups all year long.

“The I Love My Dog Expo is our largest fundraiser and all proceeds go directly to our service dog and therapy dog training programs,” says Hepworth.