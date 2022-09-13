Eagle Hollow Haunts Ready to Scare You Beginning Tomorrow Night!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eagle Hollow Haunts and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eagle Hollow Haunts, visit http://eaglehollowhaunts.com.

Each October, for 13 years, Eagle Hollow Haunts has turned Eagle Raceway into a terrifyingly good time!

This nationally-ranked haunted attraction is just a short 15-minute drive East of Lincoln on O St. It was named Nebraska’s top haunt in 2019 and recognized as one of the nation’s top haunts in 2020.

Unlike some haunted attractions, This SCREAM park has something for everyone! From thrill seekers to people watchers, they got you covered. With nightly karaoke, firepits nearby and a full concession, it’s a great place to enjoy a fall evening. From beers, marshmallows and hotdogs by the firepits, to a themed cocktail in the hospital-themed bar called The E.R. (emergency refreshments), your evening will be a scream.

Then for the thrill seekers, their menu consists of three uniquely themed haunted houses that will make your October worth it! There is so much to see inside the three very different types of haunted houses at Eagle Hollow Haunts.

Night Terrors is the classic haunted house that started it all! This fan favorite is a wild walk-through at just under 5,000-square-feet of nightmares. It’s dark, creepy, packed with scares around every corner and will keep you screaming the whole way through. This must-see show will be lingering in your nightmares for months to come.

Luminon is a 3-D attraction that provides the most visually stimulating experience in the whole Midwest! This mind-blowing experience will transport and immerse you in an alien world. But don’t let the beauty of this new world fool you. You are not safe! The aliens that call this new world home are not kind to visitors; all they see is a new protein source. This action-packed show will test your survival skills. If you make it out alive, you will be talking about this show for months!

Finally, the Darklands adventure begins before you even arrive. You are loaded onto a bus, taken around the racetrack and then abandoned in the middle of the dark. That’s all before you enter Darklands. This attraction is outdoors, and you will trek for close to a mile through a haunted tail full of cannibals, mutants, towering corn maze and the undead. This attraction offers a 100-foot slide through the darkness, to who knows what at the bottom! Guess you will have to come see the show to find out! Bring your walking shoes and maybe a change of pants for this attraction; chances are you will need both!

It’s obvious the cast and crew work hard to make this a top-notch haunted house, and it shows. The actors take pride in telling their character’s story while creeping you out or flat out making you scream in shock.

If you like haunted houses, this has to be on your to-do list this October! It’s a great place to take a group for a true bonding experience of laughs and screams, but it’s also a great way to connect on that first date, as you will likely be holding onto each other very tight for most of the evening.

Beginning Friday, October 7th, Eagle Hollow Haunts will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to Midnight, with ticket sales ending at 11:00 p.m. Our final open day is Saturday, October 29th. The earlier you arrive, the shorter the lines and the more time you will have to hang out at the firepits, E.R. Bar and do some “Scary-oke.”

Visit the Eagle Hollow Haunts website for full details on the event, prices, rules and schedule.

The owners of this attraction grew up in Lincoln, working in the Lincoln Jaycees haunted house (The Chamber of Terror and Nightmare on O St). The owners have been professional haunters for 17 years and will retire after this season, but Eagle Hollow’s horrors will likely continue under new owners.

Many of the staff at Eagle Hollow Haunts have been involved for over a decade, bringing a combined 250 years of experience in creating a fun and terrifying event that many in Lincoln look forward to each year.

Eagle Hollow Haunts is located at Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska, as seen in the map below. We’ll scare you there!