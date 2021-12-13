Ask Eastmont Experts: What You Need to Know About Senior Living

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastmont and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastmont, visit www.transformingage.org/eastmontliving.

The Eastmont senior living community in Lincoln has been serving the community for more than 50 years. With a $52 million expansion underway, more choices and amenities will soon be available.

The options available for senior living are varied, which means when considering a move to senior living, there will be a lot of questions.

Eastmont Sales and Marketing Director, Melinda Stone, says as you gather with loved ones this holiday season, you will want to watch for any changes in them compared to the last year. She said if you see changes, you might have some questions, like:

Is it time that I consider a move?

Should I be thinking about senior living for me or my family member?

How much would that cost?

What kinds of facilities are even available?

How do I start that conversation with my loved one?

Eastmont has resources that anyone can access, at any time. AskEastmontExperts.com was made for easy access to answers to the above questions and so much more. Visitors can watch videos to help answer all the questions you and your loved ones might have.

Eastmont is located at 6315 O Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Learn more on it’s website at www.transformingage.org/eastmontliving, or get your questions answered at AskEastmontExperts.com.