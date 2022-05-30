Eastmont begins expansion with sky lounge

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastmont and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastmont, visit https://www.transformingage.org/eastmontliving/.

Eastmont, a retirement community, is going through a transition period that will see expansion and new amenities designed to bring joy and excitement to our residents!

Eastmont is opening our sky lounge this summer. Included in this expansion is an indoor gathering place with a gas fireplace and a rooftop deck with amazing views. No need to get jealous of big city views when you’re at Eastmont.

“This will be a great place for family and friends to gather to play cards and to just enjoy the views of the city,” Darcee Fricke, Eastmont director of wellness and engagement, said.

Fricke says even more expansion is on the horizon as well as the community looks to open a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, and hot tub next May.

The expansion efforts, according to Fricke, is part of continued efforts to bring more things to do for residents.

“With all these new spaces, it’s very important to have robust programming and hospitality programs,” Fricke said.

