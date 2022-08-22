Skilled nursing is just one benefit of Eastmont living

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastmont and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastmont, visit https://www.transformingage.org/eastmontliving/.

If you or your loved one is considering senior living for a parent or a grandparent, sometimes the idea of a retirement community might be a difficult to discuss or a sore subject altogether.

Luckily, communities like Eastmont exist to help with an aging population. Eastmont offers more amenities than your average senior living facility, but our professional and quality nursing staff is a standout among others in the Lincoln area.

“I actually think that our size makes us unique,” Amy Fish, associate executive director of Eastmont, said. “And our commitment to a patient to staff ratio that allows us to really get to know the residents that we serve and what their interests and goals are. We have just 23 beds, private rooms, and our health center.”

It’s that patient-centered approach that can put you and your family at ease.

“If you are living in our independent apartments or our assisted living apartments, you’re able to access our health center. If you have surgery or need some recuperation and even better if you’re a spouse living on the campus, we’re able to visit the unit every day,” Fish said.

Eastmont is even available to those who need only temporary lodging after a surgery or procedure that requires a greater level of care.

“The demand from the greater community of Lincoln is really growing every day. We have interest from the hospital systems wanting to know our availability for short-term stays,” Fish said.

For more information about Eastmont, head on over to their website.