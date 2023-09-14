7 Activities for Your Fall Getaway to Sioux Falls!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Souix Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Souix Falls, visit https://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/articles/7-activities-for-your-fall-getaway.

Located on the border of South Dakota and Iowa, Good Earth State Park offers miles of hiking trails where you can watch the leaves fall and listen to nothing but the peaceful sounds of nature and the crunching of leaves beneath your shoes. Make sure to stop at the Visitor Center where you can learn about the significance of the area to the Native American heritage.

Good Earth State Park

Country Apple Orchard

Fall is all about apples, pumpkins, cider, and flannel, right? Well, it’s time to bust out your favorite flannel shirts and sweaters to get in the fall spirit at the Country Apple Orchard. Pick apples from the trees, grab that perfect pumpkin, and treat yourself to some homemade pie and cider.

Country Apple Orchard

Crisp fall weather and golf? Sounds like a perfect pairing. Great Shots has heated bays spread out across the three-level facility. Take your best swing in a variety of interactive games that can be suited for any experience level. Bonus: their food menu is full of delicious items that can either be shared or kept all to yourself.

Fall means the return of Oktoberfest beers for many breweries. We’re talking about Märzens, Scottish Ales, Amber Ales, Porters, and more. Experience all these great malty beers within our diverse brewery scene, including some that are within walking distance of each other downtown.

Enjoy a walk around the grounds of the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum and take in the vibrant colors as the leaves change. This is the perfect spot to enjoy some quiet time and be with nature.

Grab your friends and family and head to Rough Cut Social for a fun outing. Try games such as axe throwing, shuffleboard, giant Jenga, and more. Bring out that competitive side of you!

Catch a movie at the beautiful State Theatre! This iconic building in downtown Sioux Falls recently wrapped up a massive renovation that has brought it back to life with stunning details. Enjoy a bag of popcorn as you relax in their comfortable lounge chairs.

Plan your trip. Download a free visitor guide.