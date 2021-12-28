Lose Inches and Win Money at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping, visit https://fxblincoln.com.

Get fit this new year and you could win some money. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping begins its 2022 Winter 10-Week Challenge on January 8! Sign up here!

Are you sick of mindlessly running on a treadmill? Or do you lack the motivation to consistently workout? Whatever your challenge, Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping can help. Whether you want to lose weight, boost energy, or simply improve your overall health, you’ll fit in at Farrell’s, regardless of age or abilities.

At Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping we provide extreme support, extreme encouragement, and extreme accountability that generates extreme results so you feel extreme pride. With our program, you’ll live a more empowered life—physically and emotionally.

You’ll build endurance with our FXB Kickboxing and FXB Strength Training group fitness classes, all while learning how to fuel your body with personalized FXB Nutrition Coaching. And you’ll stay motivated with our FXB Challenges.

We promise to help you transform the way you look and feel—all in a safe and judgment-free space, surrounded by people who want you to succeed.

Contact Jeff Essik at 402-310-4026 or fill out the form to join the 2022 Winter 10-Week Challenge. First classes are on January 8!

Want to check out the facilities available? Visit either location, shown on the maps below.

4400 Lucile Drive:

3900 Yankee Hill Road, Suite 147: