Learning More About Pre-Diabetes

Pre-diabetes is something that many people could encounter, especially as you age.

Fillmore County Hospital Pharmacist Holly Seward, PharmD, says, “Pre-diabetes is a condition, basically just defined by a blood-glucose level. So, you go in an get a fasting blood glucose drawn, where you haven’t had anything to eat or drink for 8-12 hours.”

Then, your test number is used to determine if you have pre-diabetes.

“A normal blood-glucose is less than 100, pre-diabetes would be 100-125, or over 126 is diabetes.” says Seward. “Pre-diabetes just determines that you are at risk for developing diabetes, which can lead to a lot of complications down the road.”

She says finding out that you are at risk, before it develops into diabetes is really important.

“Pre-diabetes doesn’t really have and signs and symptoms and it’s hard to know that you have it before it’s too late,” says Seward. “One of the only symptoms that you can have, is darkened skin patches on the back of your neck, or your armpits or groin, but not everybody even gets that.”

She said once it progresses to diabetes, you can then develop those more common symptoms of increased thirst and hunger, fatigue, and frequent urination.

But, even if you develop Type 2 diabetes, it can be reversed through some lifestyle changes.

“The great news is with control of your diet and your lifestyle, just by increasing your daily activity, making yourself even just moderately active, and controlling your diet and eating responsibly, you really can reverse the glucose levels, and prevent yourself from developing into diabetes,” say Seward. “And even if you already do have diabetes, you can improve yourself enough to get off of medications sometimes. Not everybody can, but most people can.”

