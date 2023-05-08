Introducing SPARK Summer Learning: Ignite Your Child’s Curiosity!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, visit https://www.foundationforlps.org/.

Are you looking for an engaging and educational summer program for your child? Look no further! SPARK Summer Learning is here to provide an exciting STEAM-based experience for kids in Lincoln.

SPARK Summer Learning offers 10 weeks of captivating camps designed to let children learn through science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. Parents have the flexibility to choose three, five, or all 10 weeks of the program. Each week has a unique theme centered around STEM or STEAM education. We understand the importance of continuous learning during the summer, and that’s exactly what SPARK aims to achieve.

Research has shown that students can lose up to 40% of their previous year’s learning during the summer break. However, when children actively engage in educational activities, they not only retain knowledge but can also excel in their studies. SPARK provides hands-on experiences and exciting opportunities that are not always available during the regular school year.

Imagine your child designing their own waterpark while learning about physics or making their own ice cream while exploring the science behind it. SPARK Summer Learning ensures that education is fun, captivating, and interactive. We even take our students on weekly field trips to places like the zoo, waterpark, and state parks, enhancing their learning experiences beyond the classroom.

For parents interested in signing up or applying for scholarships, simply visit our website at sparksummer.org. There, you’ll find all the necessary information, including registration hours from 7:30 am to 6 pm. As an added benefit, we provide breakfast, lunch, and snacks to keep your child energized throughout the day.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ignite your child’s curiosity and love for learning this summer. SPARK Summer Learning is the perfect blend of education, excitement, and exploration. Register now and let your child’s imagination soar!