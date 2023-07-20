Embracing Life’s Balance with Fyzical Therapy and Balance

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fyzical Therapy and Balance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fyzical Therapy and Balance, visit https://www.fyzical.com/lincoln.

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining balance in our lives is essential for overall well-being. This holds true not only for our daily activities but also for our physical health. Fyzical Therapy and Balance, a pioneering center founded by Eric and Kelly Borkman, understands the significance of balance in our lives and aims to provide a unique approach to physical therapy that sets them apart from traditional clinics.

At Fyzical Therapy and Balance, the focus is not just on physical therapy; it’s about promoting balance and independence in people’s lives as they age. The founders chose the name deliberately to signify their distinctive perspective on balance and how it impacts our well-being. As Jennifer, a representative of the center, explains, “We wanted to create a name that was different to tell everybody that we are a little bit different in how we look at things. Our approach to balance is just different from what you’ll find in every other physical therapy clinic around the country.”

Offering a comprehensive range of services, Fyzical Therapy and Balance caters to the traditional physical therapy realm, including post-surgery orthopedic care. However, their unique focus remains on balance and ensuring the safety and independence of their clients. Their goal is to equip individuals with the necessary tools to remain safely and confidently in their homes as they age.

The center places a particular emphasis on addressing balance issues to prevent falls. Falls, as explained by the team, are not just warning signs that we need to improve our balance; they can lead to severe health complications, including pelvic and hip fractures, resulting in substantial healthcare expenses. Additionally, falls may force people out of their homes and independence, disrupting the quality of life they once enjoyed.

Fyzical Therapy and Balance seeks to catch balance issues early on, reducing the risk of injuries and instilling confidence in their clients. Their approach aims to improve balance, eliminate the fear of falling, and enable individuals to continue engaging in activities they love, spending time with family, and enjoying life to the fullest.

By addressing balance concerns and preventing falls, Fyzical Therapy and Balance not only contribute to individual well-being but also help alleviate the burden on our healthcare system. Shockingly, statistics reveal that a senior is treated in the ER for a fall every 11 seconds, underscoring the urgency and importance of proactive balance-focused care.

In conclusion, Fyzical Therapy and Balance are more than just a physical therapy clinic. They are advocates of balanced living, empowering individuals to maintain their independence, and experience life to the fullest. By emphasizing the significance of balance and adopting a personalized approach to care, they set a standard for a healthier, safer, and more fulfilling future for all their clients. So, if you’re looking to embrace life’s balance, Fyzical Therapy and Balance are here to guide you on that journey.