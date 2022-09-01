Goodwill of Lincoln celebrating 90 years!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Goodwill of Lincoln and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Goodwill of Lincoln, visit https://lincolngoodwill.org/.

Goodwill of Lincoln is celebrating 90 years of helping our community in many different ways.

“For 90 years. we have been passionate about helping job seekers get connected to resources in the community that will help them maximize their employment and take those next steps in their career,” said Alana Sesow, communications coordinator for Goodwill of Lincoln.

But Goodwill’s mission doesn’t stop at helping job seekers find gainful employment. Goodwill also saves money for consumers and helps the environment by keeping millions of tons of trash out of landfills.

“So by both donating and thrifting, you can help the environment by thrifting. We sell so many different items in our thrift stores from clothing to home goods to decor, kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture; basically, any type of good condition items you can find in your home, we might sell it in our stores,” Sesow said.

Donating items helps give them second life to those items you no longer need that might still be in good recyclable or reusable condition.

So if you’re looking to help the community, the economy, and the environment, Goodwill should be your first place to shop!