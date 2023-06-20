Be Junk-Free in 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, visit https://www.1800gotjunk.com.

Summertime can be the perfect time of year to declutter your home, and the team at 1-800-GOT-JUNK can help get the junk out and bring the fun in!

1-800-GOT-JUNK Managing Partner, Dillon Scripter, says the team can help in any area of your home or property.

“This time of year with graduation parties and Fourth of July coming up, a lot of people are really focused on their backyard and getting that all cleaned up,” says Scripter. “That way, they can have family come in.”

He says that can be things like removing an old patio set, hot tubs, older or unused grills, and similar items. Or even home and garage clean-ups.

“The best part is, we can literally take anything in the world [that you need to get rid of],” says Scripter. “Mattresses, furniture, appliances...you name it, we can get it out of there and can make the process super easy.”

1-800-GOT-JUNK helps to carry items out and off your property, and responsibly disposes of it, recycles it, or donates it for secondhand use.

Scripter says the process is simple and efficient. On site, customers will take the junk guys through a walk-through to note the items they want removed, before getting started.

“Two fully-licensed and insured guys come on site and remove all the items without the customer ever lifting a finger,” says Scripter. “It’s super stress-free. The guys are there to make your day the best possible... As long as the customer is happy, we’re happy.”

There are locations in both Lincoln and Omaha, and both can be booked calling 1-800-GOT-JUNK or visiting the website.

“We also do same-day service, so we can get out to you super fast, even if it is a last minute project,” says Scripter.

