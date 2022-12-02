How to deal with and treat endometriosis

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Gynecology and Fertility PC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Gynecology and Fertility PC, visit https://www.gfertpc.com/.

Endometriosis is a serious struggle for many women. This inflammatory growth outside the walls of the uterus can cause pain, discomfort, and become debilitating over time and without treatment.

Gynecology and Fertility PC is one of the leading women’s health centers in our area, and Dr. Katie Fossen is one of the center’s healthcare providers. Fossen can help treat endometriosis and wants to help you.

“Patients can have really big issues because, unfortunately, these lesions respond to hormones,” Fossen said. “So every time a patient has a cycle, it’s gonna get swollen, it’s gonna get inflamed, it’s gonna cause things to really stick together and cause lots of problems with chronic pelvic pain and heavy periods.”

Endometriosis is also frustrating to diagnose outside of slightly invasive surgery and a few symptoms.

“The Gold Standard though for figuring it out is actually to look into a patient’s abdomen to a diagnostic laparoscopy and see those lesions and sometimes we have to treat them,” Fossen said.

It’s also an uncommon problem for many. That doesn’t reduce the pain that is created by it, though.

Unfortunately, it can be a big problem for patients because it can affect a lot of aspects of life,” Fossen said. “So chronic pelvic pain, painful intercourse things that can really affect a patient’s quality of life. She might also show up at her OBGYN because she thinks that her heavy periods and her painful periods and her pain with intercourse are normal, but then when she wants to get pregnant, unfortunately she can’t and then we start to commonly find endometriosis.”

