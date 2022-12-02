Knowing the Signs and Symptoms of PCOS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Gynecology & Fertility, P.C. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Gynecology & Fertility, P.C., visit https://www.gfertpc.com.

Women’s health matters are important no matter your age. Dr. Katie Fossen of Gynecology & Fertility, P.C. shed more light on polycystic ovarian syndrome, commonly referred to as PCOS.

“PCOS is kind of a complex, essentially, hormone issue, where the hormones of the brain aren’t ‘talking’ quite right to the ovaries, and then the ovaries don’t ‘talk’ right to the uterus,” says Dr. Fossen.

She says this causes patients to see irregular, and sometimes very irregular, menstrual cycles. She said there is often an increase in male-type hormones as well, which can lead to issues like acne or darker hairs growing on the chin.

“We’ll also see, because the ovaries aren’t getting the right signals, they’re trying to ovulate every month but can’t quite get the right signals, so we’ll see all these ‘false starts’ on ovaries on an ultrasound, that make them look polycystic,” says Dr. Fossen.

Any female can get PCOS, but it’s more commonly seen among women in their reproductive years who are also classified as obese.

“Interestingly, women that have PCOS, the vast majority of them, are actually in the obesity category or carrying some extra weight, so weight loss can be a really important thing,” says Dr. Fossen.

She says PCOS is usually diagnosed with labs and imaging, where you can see that polycystic appearance of the ovaries.

One of the major consequences of having PCOS is infertility, says Dr. Fossen, with about 30% of PCOS patients developing issues with fertility. She says that patients who are also obese could also experience complications with high cholesterol or Type 2 diabetes.

“So sometimes, if [patients] lose about 10-15% of their body weight, that can actually trip them back into normal cycling,” says Dr. Fossen.

Other treatment options include hormone regulation, usually through birth control pills, or trying to help with the fertility issues another way.

